Caldor Fire In U.S. California Surpasses 200,000 Acres With 20 Pct Containment

Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:10 PM

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) --:The Caldor Fire in U.S. Northern California surpassed 200,000 acres on Wednesday, spreading into Meyers, a community on the east side of South Lake Tahoe, the fire officials said.

A forecast of heavy winds threatened to push the Caldor Fire further into the Tahoe Basin, as flames on several fronts moved closer to residential communities and ski resorts, according to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday.

The entire South Lake Tahoe area has been under evacuation orders since Monday, with new evacuations across the Nevada border.

The blaze has burned 204,390 acres (about 827 square km) with 20 percent containment as of Wednesday morning, destroyed 729 buildings in El Dorado and Amador County and threatened thousands more, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).

