UrduPoint.com

Charles III Crowned King At First UK Coronation In 70 Years

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Charles III crowned king at first UK coronation in 70 years

London, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Charles III on Saturday finally met his date with destiny after a lifetime as heir to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, as he was officially crowned king in the first coronation in Britain since 1953.

At 12:02 pm exactly (1102 GMT), the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the solid gold St Edward's Crown on Charles's head as a sacred and ancient symbol of the monarch's authority.

Cries of "God Save the King" rang out from the 2,300-strong congregation at Westminster Abbey and trumpet fanfares sounded at the climax of the solemn religious confirmation of his accession.

Outside, ceremonial gun salutes blasted out across land and sea while bells pealed in celebration at churches across the country.

The build-up to the Christian ceremony of prayer and praise -- steeped in 1,000 years of British history and tradition, with sumptuous robes and priceless regalia -- has been mostly celebratory.

But even before Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, left Buckingham Palace for a rainy procession to the abbey, police arrested dozens of protesters using new powers rushed onto the statute book to crack down on direct action groups.

The anti-monarchy movement Republic -- which wants an elected head of state -- said six of its organisers were detained, while climate activists Just Stop Oil said 19 of its number were held.

Nevertheless, dozens of Republic activists held aloft banners on the route of the procession route, declaring: "Not My King." Both Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International voiced concern at the arrests. "This is something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London," HRW said.

London's Metropolitan Police has some 11,500 officers on the streets in one of its biggest ever security operations. It has warned that it has an "extremely low threshold" for protests.

As well as being the first coronation in 70 years, it was the first of a king since 1937. It was only the second to be televised and the first in colour and streamed online.

- Changes - Much of the two-hour Anglican service, in which Charles pledged "I come not to be served but to serve", would have been recognisable to the 39 other monarchs crowned at Westminster Abbey since 1066.

But while many of the intricate rituals and ceremony to recognise Charles as his people's "undoubted king" remained, the king sought to bring other aspects of the service up to date.

Women bishops participated for the first time, as did leaders of Britain's non-Christian faiths while its Celtic languages -- Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic -- featured prominently.

A gospel choir sang for the first time at a coronation while a Greek choir intoned a psalm in tribute to Charles's late father, Prince Philip, who was born on the island of Corfu.

As king, Charles is supreme governor of the Church of England and has described himself as a "committed Anglican Christian".

But he heads a more religiously and ethnically diverse country than the one his mother inherited in the shadow of World War II.

As such, he sought to make the congregation more reflective of British society, inviting ordinary members of the public to sit alongside heads of state and global royalty.

In another change, the coronation themes mirrored his lifelong interest in biodiversity and sustainability.

Seasonal flowers and foliage were brought, from the wind-battered Isle of Skye in northwest Scotland to Cornwall at the tip of England's southwest coast, to fill the abbey.

Ceremonial vestments from previous coronations were reused, and the anointing oil -- created from olives on groves on the Mount of Olives and perfumed with essential oils -- was vegan.

Charles was anointed out of sight of the congregation behind a three-sided screen in front of the High Altar to the strains of Handel's soaring anthem "Zadok the Priest", sung at every coronation since 1727.

Related Topics

Police Governor Moscow Amnesty International Oil London Cornwall Ireland Gold World War God Prayer Church Christian From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imdaad Group delegation

57 minutes ago
 Dubaiâ€™s Department of Economy and Tourism celebr ..

Dubaiâ€™s Department of Economy and Tourism celebrates successful participation ..

1 hour ago
 OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as ene ..

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to dro ..

2 hours ago
 PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

2 hours ago
 USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.