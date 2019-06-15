China condemns attack on Saudi civilian airport by Yemeni armed forces

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :China on Friday condemned the attacks on Saudi civilian airport by Yemeni armed forces and hoped all parties would avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of regional tensions.

"China condemns the attacks on civilians and civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing held here.

Yemeni armed forces attacked the Saudi civilian airport on June 12, and injured 26 people.

He said the Chinese side hoped that all parties concerned would remain calm and restrained and avoid actions that would lead to escalation of regional tensions.

About the US government's accusation against Iran of planning up attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, he said China was worried about the continued tension in the Gulf region.

"We hope that all parties concerned will maintain calm and restraint and avoid further escalation of tension," he added.

The spokesperson said it was in the common interest of the international community to hope that all parties would jointly safeguard the navigation safety of the sea areas and the peace and stability of the region.

Responding to a question about the possibility of war in the Gulf region, he said the war in the middle East Gulf region was something that people were not willing to see because it was not in the interests of either party or in the common interest of the international community.

"I don't want to talk about war, and I don't want to prejudge the possibility of war," he added.

He said China was concerned about the current tension in the Gulf region of the Middle East.

"We hope that all parties concerned can properly resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation, resolve conflicts, and jointly safeguard regional peace, stability and development. This is in the interests of the countries of the region and the common interests of the international community," he added.

Geng Shuang remarked that China maintained normal cooperation with the Middle East Gulf countries, including energy cooperation. All relevant cooperation was carried out under the framework of international law. It was reasonable and legal and should be respected and protected.

"China will continue to work to safeguard its energy security and the legitimate rights and interests of domestic companies," he added.

He emphasized that China had consistently and resolutely opposed unilateral sanctions and the so-called long-armed jurisdiction.

The spokesperson said as a permanent member of the Security Council and an influential power, China had always maintained communication with the countries in the Middle East and other major countries in the world.

"We are working hard to make efforts and contributions to maintaining peace and stability in the Gulf region of the Middle East," he added.