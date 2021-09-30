UrduPoint.com

China Factory Activity Shrinks For First Time Since February 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 10:00 AM

China factory activity shrinks for first time since February 2020

Beijing, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Chinese factory activity contracted in September for the first time since the height of its initial coronavirus outbreak in February 2020, official data showed Thursday, as it faces waves of power outages and fears for the real estate sector.

The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) -- a key gauge of manufacturing activity in the world's second-largest economy -- slipped to 49.6 from 50.1 in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

Any figure below the 50-point mark represents contraction, while above it indicates growth.

It is the first time China's PMI has contracted since Covid first began spreading around the country, forcing the government to impose lockdowns that led factories to shut and battered the world's number two economy.

But now authorities are struggling to tackle an energy crunch caused by tight coal supplies and sky-high prices, leading to factory suspensions and power blackouts in at least 17 provinces in recent months.

The growing power crisis, exacerbated by local government restrictions on factories to cut energy use, has led some major banks to lower their annual growth forecast for China, while there are also concerns about the impact on supply chains for global firms such as Apple and Tesla.

NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe said the PMI fell below the threshold because of "the relatively low prosperity of energy-intensive industries".

Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics warned: "Industry looks set for further weakness given that property construction is in the early stages of structural slowdown, power rationing may persist for some time and exports are likely to drop back as global consumption patterns normalise." The figure was slightly below the forecast of Bloomberg analysts, who expected a small rebound after successfully containing recent coronavirus outbreaks.

While China's economy has largely bounced back from the initial blow of the pandemic, multiple outbreaks in the summer hit domestic tourism and manufacturing as fresh containment measures and lockdowns were introduced in swathes of the country.

As a result, China's non-manufacturing PMI -- which measures activity in construction and services -- shrank in August for the first time since the pandemic began, but rebounded back to growth in September.

Default fears around Chinese real estate giant Evergrande -- bogged down in a $300 billion debt quagmire -- have also hit consumer confidence, as the government tries to stop financial risk from spilling over into the rest of the property sector.

Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said the weak PMI would serve as an "alarm" for the government.

"Economic growth in Q4 will likely slow further without a change of government policies, and the pace of slowdown may pick up," he said.

Related Topics

World Exports China February May August September 2020 Apple From Government Industry Tesla Pace (Pakistan) Limited First Prudential Modarba Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 September 202 ..

41 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 30th September 2021

2 hours ago
 DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market ..

DoC Joint Technical Committee discusses oil market developments

9 hours ago
 Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on f ..

Dubai CommerCity announces major partnerships on first day of Seamless Middle Ea ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and ..

Dubai Economy signs agreement with DSOA, DMCC and DAFZA to participate in UAE KY ..

10 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.