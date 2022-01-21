UrduPoint.com

China, Russia, Iran Hold Joint Naval Exercise In Gulf Of Oman

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :China, Russia and Iran held their second round of joint naval drills in the Gulf of Oman from Tuesday to Thursday this week, China's Defense Ministry confirmed on Thursday.

The exercise aims to deepen the pragmatic cooperation between the navies of the three countries, and demonstrates their willingness to safeguard maritime security for the region, the ministry said in a statement.

