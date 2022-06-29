UrduPoint.com

China To Continue To Support Pakistan In Maintaining Financial Stability: Zhao Lijian

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2022 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :China will continue to support Pakistan in developing its economy, improving people's livelihood and maintaining financial stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

"China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. China always supports Pakistan in developing its economy, improving people's livelihood and maintaining financial stability," he said during his regular briefing held at International Press Centre (IPC).

The Federal minister for finance and revenues announced last Friday that Chinese consortium loan of RMB 15 billion had been credited into the SBP account. The Chinese loan would help increase Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves.

Zhao Lijian said that the Chinese side was willing to continue to work with the Pakistani side to implement the consensus reached by the leaders, deepen practical cooperation in various fields including finance, work together to address risks and challenges, and build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Responding to a question about safety of Chinese citizens and assets, the spokesperson said that the relevant functional departments of China and Pakistan, the Pakistani government and the Chinese embassy and consulate in Pakistan had been maintaining close communication and coordination on the protection of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan.

"We have noticed that the Pakistani government has set up a special security force to protect Chinese personnel participating in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and inter-governmental cooperation projects, and also protects Chinese personnel in Pakistan," he added.

