China Wins Women's Singles, Mixed Doubles At 2022 South Korea Badminton Masters

Published April 17, 2022

China wins women's singles, mixed doubles at 2022 South Korea Badminton Masters

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :China's He Bingjiao claimed the women's singles title, while Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping took the mixed doubles crown at the 2022 South Korea Badminton Masters held in Gwangju, South Korea on Sunday.

Fourth seed He fought hard to overcome Olympic champion Chen Yufei 21-14, 14-21, 21-9 in a final lasting more than one hour.

Olympic champions Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping won against Ou Xuanyi and Olympic mixed silver medalist Huang Yaqiong 21-17, 21-17 in the all-Chinese final.

South Korea's veteran players Kim Gi-jung and Kim Sa-rang became the men's doubles champions by overwhelming Tokyo Olympic silver medalists Liu Yuchen and his partner Ou Xuanyi 21-14, 21-16.

Second seeds Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong from South Korea won the women's doubles title by smashing their compatriots Baek Ha-na and Lee Yu-lim 21-17, 21-12.

Jeon Hyeok-jin ousted Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the men's singles final as the South Korean won in two straight games, 21-17, 21-16

