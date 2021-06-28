Chinese FM to attend G20 foreign ministers' conference

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend a conference of the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers Tuesday via video link, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Monday.

Wang will attend the conference at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, and discuss issues such as multilateralism and global governance with other participants, the spokesperson added. Enditem