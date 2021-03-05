(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The 2020-2021 season Chinese men's Volleyball league will resume on March 15, as announced by the China Volleyball Association (CVA) Friday through its official social media platform.

According to the announcement, the resumed league will last through March 15 to 26 in a sport training facility in Qinhuangdao city, which means the schedule will be significantly reduced compared with the original plan.

This season's League was originally scheduled to be held in Qinhuangdao from January 13 to March 25, but was suspended before opening due to the COVID-19 control requirement. The CVA has not disclosed any specific competition arrangement as of yet.