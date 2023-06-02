BEIJING, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :At the invitation of the government of the Republic of Türkiye, Ding Zhongli, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy and Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will attend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inauguration ceremony in Ankara on June 3, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.