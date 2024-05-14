Three French Prison Officers Killed
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 06:42 PM
Three French prison officers were killed and two others wounded Tuesday in an attack on a prison van transporting an inmate who escaped, a police source told AFP
Rouen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Three French prison officers were killed and two others wounded Tuesday in an attack on a prison van transporting an inmate who escaped, a police source told AFP.
The ramming attack took place late morning at a road toll in Incarville in the Eure region of northern France, another source close to the case added.
The inmate was being transported between the towns of Rouen and Evreux in Normandy.
A police source said that the attack was carried out by a team of several individuals who arrived in two vehicles and themselves later fled.
One of them was also wounded, a police source said, but it was not immediately clear how many attackers there were in total. Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti confirmed the attack on the prison convoy and said on X he was immediately heading to a crisis cell at his ministry.
