KP Minister launches online wheat procurement App for farmers, suppliers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru, announced on Tuesday the launch of an online app for wheat procurement aimed at facilitating farmers and suppliers.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced this online app to streamline services for local and provincial farmers and suppliers.

In a video statement, Minister Zahir Shah Toru highlighted that farmers and suppliers can now input information about their available wheat through the app, ultimately aiding the food Department in its operations.

The online app encompasses all necessary features for wheat procurement, and priority will be given to farmers and suppliers meeting the standards set by the Food Department. Minister Toru emphasized that starting from May 18, wheat procurement will be conducted from those who adhere to SOPs and provide standard wheat.

He mentioned that wheat procurement from local farmers within the province will take place from May 7 to 17. He assured that transparency and merit will be upheld throughout the wheat procurement process.