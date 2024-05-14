Open Menu

PM Expresses Deep Grief Over Loss Of Lives In AJK, Announces To Visit Muzaffarabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 06:45 PM

PM expresses deep grief over loss of lives in AJK, announces to visit Muzaffarabad

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives during the protest incidents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and announced that he would visit Muzaffarabad within few days to hold further consultations over the issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives during the protest incidents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and announced that he would visit Muzaffarabad within few days to hold further consultations over the issue.

Addressing the participants of the Federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister said that it was a matter of immense pain that few people lost their lives during the protest, besides damage caused to buildings.

“It was a very unfortunate incident,” he said, adding that a police officer also lost his life, besides a number of personnel of law enforcement agencies were also hurt.

The prime minister and the members of the cabinet also offered Fateha for the departed souls.

The prime minister emphasized that maintaining law and order in the country was a priority so that the country could move on path of progress and prosperity.

“Azad Jammu and Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan as declared by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he added.

The prime minister further said that he held meetings on the AJK issue and thanked President Asif Ali Zardari, political leaders of the allied parties, leaders of AJK chapter, AJK leadership and parliamentarians for their support and deliberations leading to decisions over the demands of protestors.

With consensus, the demands and requirements of the protestors were fulfilled and the federal government announced a Rs 23 billion package for the people of AJK.

He said that he had talked to AJK PM over the regrettable incident and stressed that voices of the public representatives should be heard and issues be resolved through dialogue.

The prime minister also appreciated the AJK government that acted with full restraint as few elements were out to create chaos.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Protest Police Law And Order Muhammad Ali Jinnah Visit Jammu Progress Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan High Commissioner to UK hosts luncheon to ..

Pakistan High Commissioner to UK hosts luncheon to Women cricket team

7 minutes ago
 China tech giant Alibaba posts modest yearly reven ..

China tech giant Alibaba posts modest yearly revenue growth

7 minutes ago
 No.1 Scheffler, a new dad, hits Valhalla for PGA C ..

No.1 Scheffler, a new dad, hits Valhalla for PGA Championship

7 minutes ago
 Three French prison officers killed

Three French prison officers killed

11 minutes ago
 Governor resolves to forge collaboration with KP g ..

Governor resolves to forge collaboration with KP govt for masses’ welfare

11 minutes ago
 KP Minister launches online wheat procurement App ..

KP Minister launches online wheat procurement App for farmers, suppliers

7 minutes ago
Chairman PMYP discusses aspects of Education emerg ..

Chairman PMYP discusses aspects of Education emergency

7 minutes ago
 UN says informed Israel of vehicle fatally hit in ..

UN says informed Israel of vehicle fatally hit in Gaza

7 minutes ago
 CM visits Children's Emergency Mayo Hospital, revi ..

CM visits Children's Emergency Mayo Hospital, reviews medical facilities

7 minutes ago
 Randhawa holds meeting to discuss plan for digital ..

Randhawa holds meeting to discuss plan for digitalization, land records

27 minutes ago
 Federal Govt gives historic relief package for AJK ..

Federal Govt gives historic relief package for AJK people: Minister

27 minutes ago
 Kristin Hawkins inaugurates four restored cultural ..

Kristin Hawkins inaugurates four restored cultural heritage sites Wazir Khan Mos ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan