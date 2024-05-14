PM Expresses Deep Grief Over Loss Of Lives In AJK, Announces To Visit Muzaffarabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 06:45 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives during the protest incidents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and announced that he would visit Muzaffarabad within few days to hold further consultations over the issue
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives during the protest incidents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and announced that he would visit Muzaffarabad within few days to hold further consultations over the issue.
Addressing the participants of the Federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister said that it was a matter of immense pain that few people lost their lives during the protest, besides damage caused to buildings.
“It was a very unfortunate incident,” he said, adding that a police officer also lost his life, besides a number of personnel of law enforcement agencies were also hurt.
The prime minister and the members of the cabinet also offered Fateha for the departed souls.
The prime minister emphasized that maintaining law and order in the country was a priority so that the country could move on path of progress and prosperity.
“Azad Jammu and Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan as declared by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he added.
The prime minister further said that he held meetings on the AJK issue and thanked President Asif Ali Zardari, political leaders of the allied parties, leaders of AJK chapter, AJK leadership and parliamentarians for their support and deliberations leading to decisions over the demands of protestors.
With consensus, the demands and requirements of the protestors were fulfilled and the federal government announced a Rs 23 billion package for the people of AJK.
He said that he had talked to AJK PM over the regrettable incident and stressed that voices of the public representatives should be heard and issues be resolved through dialogue.
The prime minister also appreciated the AJK government that acted with full restraint as few elements were out to create chaos.
