Governor Resolves To Forge Collaboration With KP Govt For Masses’ Welfare

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 06:42 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Karim Kundi Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the rights of the masses through collaborative efforts with the KP government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Karim Kundi Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the rights of the masses through collaborative efforts with the KP government.

He extended an open invitation to all political parties, stating that the doors of the Governor House KP were accessible to workers from across the political spectrum.

In “Meet the Press” program at Multan, the governor said “I assure the people of KP that I will spare no effort to ensure that their rights are protected,” adding that his intention to prevent the masses from enduring hardships stemming from political discord with the KP government.

Responding issue of law and order in KP, Governor Kundi highlighted the resource constraints faced by the KP police, pointing out disparities in salaries compared to their counterparts in other provinces.

He expressed determination to secure maximum support from the Federal govt to address problems.

In response to queries regarding political difference with CM KP, the governor emphasized his Primary focus on forging coordination and collaboration with the provincial government for the welfare of the masses.

He extended a goodwill gesture to the Chief Minister of KP, inviting him to the Governor’s office to prioritize the uplift the province, and setting aside political differences.

Acknowledging his political mentors, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, Governor Kundi expressed his respect for politicians and showed readiness to engage in dialogue with CM KP for the betterment of the province.

To a query, he urged all provincial governments to address the ongoing wheat crisis, recognizing the plight of the farming community.

He underscored the importance of acknowledging positive developments in each province and fostering healthy competition for progress instead of political differences and point scoring.

To another question about the imposition of governor’s Rule, he stated that they were political persons and committed to democratic principles.

On the issues of “Seraiki Waseeb”, Governor Kundi commended the Pakistan People’s Party for their consistent efforts in providing relief to the region.

Responding to a question on law and order situation in KP, the governor asserted the state’s resolve to engage with those abiding by the country’s constitution while sternly dealing with those who challenge constitution’s sanctity.

APP/vak

