Randhawa Holds Meeting To Discuss Plan For Digitalization, Land Records

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the progress and future plans for automating land records

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the progress and future plans for automating land records.

Deputy Commissioner, along with directors from administrative, financial, legal, agricultural, and labour sectors, and representatives of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) also attended the meeting.

According to the spokesman of Chief Commissioner Office, they briefed Commissioner Randhawa on the ongoing digitalization efforts and outlined strategies for the way forward.

During the meeting, Commissioner Randhawa emphasized the urgent need to expedite the computerization of land records across Islamabad, stressing the importance of providing efficient services to the residents.

Highlighting the significance of the project, he underscored how its completion would enhance transparency and streamline accessibility to land records for the general public.

Additionally, he instructed officials to prioritize the adoption of modern technologies and the training of staff members to ensure the success of the initiative.

