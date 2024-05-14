Open Menu

Pakistan High Commissioner To UK Hosts Luncheon To Women Cricket Team

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland Dr. Muhammad Faisal on Tuesday hosted a luncheon to the Pakistan Women’s cricket team at his residence in London

The Pakistan Women Cricket team is currently visiting England and Wales to play white-ball series. The English Women lead the three-match ODI series 1-0.

The seventeen-member women cricket team and the coaching staff attended the luncheon and were welcomed warmly by the High Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Faisal.

Captain Nida Dar presented team jersey, signed by all the women cricketers, as a souvenir to the distinguished host.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Faisal expressed his wishes for the Pakistan women cricketers in the remainder of the series against English women cricketers.

