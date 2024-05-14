Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ireland in third T20I match today

(@Abdulla99267510)

DUBLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2024) Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third T20I match against Ireland.

The match is being played at a ground in Dublin. The players of both the sides are quite excited to show impressive performance in the match.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Hassan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir

One change for Pakistan. Hasan Ali comes in place of Naseem Shah

Ireland: Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Ben White, Craig Young