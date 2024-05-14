Open Menu

Pakistan Opt To Bowl First Against Ireland In Third T20I Match Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 14, 2024 | 07:06 PM

Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ireland in third T20I match today

The both sides are quite excited to show impressive performance at Dublin ground.

DUBLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2024) Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third T20I match against Ireland.

The match is being played at a ground in Dublin. The players of both the sides are quite excited to show impressive performance in the match.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Hassan Ali, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir

One change for Pakistan. Hasan Ali comes in place of Naseem Shah

Ireland: Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Ben White, Craig Young

Related Topics

Pakistan Dublin George Craig Ireland Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Imad Wasim Iftikhar Ahmed Hasan Ali Fakhar Zaman Afridi

Recent Stories

Pakistan High Commissioner to UK hosts luncheon to ..

Pakistan High Commissioner to UK hosts luncheon to Women cricket team

25 minutes ago
 China tech giant Alibaba posts modest yearly reven ..

China tech giant Alibaba posts modest yearly revenue growth

25 minutes ago
 No.1 Scheffler, a new dad, hits Valhalla for PGA C ..

No.1 Scheffler, a new dad, hits Valhalla for PGA Championship

25 minutes ago
 Three French prison officers killed

Three French prison officers killed

29 minutes ago
 Governor resolves to forge collaboration with KP g ..

Governor resolves to forge collaboration with KP govt for masses’ welfare

29 minutes ago
 KP Minister launches online wheat procurement App ..

KP Minister launches online wheat procurement App for farmers, suppliers

25 minutes ago
Chairman PMYP discusses aspects of Education emerg ..

Chairman PMYP discusses aspects of Education emergency

25 minutes ago
 UN says informed Israel of vehicle fatally hit in ..

UN says informed Israel of vehicle fatally hit in Gaza

25 minutes ago
 CM visits Children's Emergency Mayo Hospital, revi ..

CM visits Children's Emergency Mayo Hospital, reviews medical facilities

25 minutes ago
 PM expresses deep grief over loss of lives in AJK, ..

PM expresses deep grief over loss of lives in AJK, announces to visit Muzaffarab ..

25 minutes ago
 Randhawa holds meeting to discuss plan for digital ..

Randhawa holds meeting to discuss plan for digitalization, land records

45 minutes ago
 Federal Govt gives historic relief package for AJK ..

Federal Govt gives historic relief package for AJK people: Minister

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports