Cotton Futures Close Higher

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ZHENGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Cotton futures closed higher Friday in daytime trading on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE).

The most active cotton contract for January 2024 delivery gained 235 Yuan (about 32.69 U.S. Dollars) to close at 17,420 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume for six listed cotton futures contracts on the ZCE was 504,889 lots with a turnover of 43.68 billion yuan.

As the world's largest textile producer, consumer and exporter, China listed cotton futures on ZCE in June 2004, helping cotton-related enterprises hedge the price risk.

