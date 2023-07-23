Cricket: England v Australia 4th Test scoreboard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the fourth Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford on Sunday: Australia 1st Innings 317 (M Labuschagne 51, M Marsh 51; C Woakes 5-52) England 1st Innings 592 (Z Crawley 189, J Bairstow 99 no, J Root 84, H Brook 61, M Ali 54, B Stokes 51; J Hazlewood 5-126) Australia 2nd Innings (overnight: 214-5) D.

Warner b Woakes 28 U. Khawaja c Bairstow b Wood 18 M. Labuschagne c Bairstow b Root 111 S. Smith c Bairstow b Wood 17 T. Head c Duckett b Wood 1 M. Marsh not out 31 C.

Green not out 3 Extras (b1, lb2, nb1, w1) 5 Total (5 wkts, 71 overs, 337 mins) 214 Did not bat: A Carey, M Starc, P Cummins, J Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-32 (Khawaja), 2-54 (Warner), 3-97 (Smith), 4-108 (Head), 5-211 (Labuschagne) Bowling: Anderson 17-5-30-0; Broad 12-2-47-0; Ali 13-2-44-0; Wood 11-0-27-3 (1w); Woakes 12-5-31-1 (1nb); Root 6-1-32-1 England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson result: Match drawn Player-of-the-match: Zak Crawley (ENG) Series: Australia lead five-match series 2-1 Toss: England Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Nitin Menon (IND) tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI) Remaining Fixture Jul 27-31: England v Australia, 5th Test, The Oval Previous results June 16-20: First Test, Edgbaston: Australia won by two wicketsJune 28-July 2: Second Test, Lord's: Australia won by 43 runsJuly 6-9: Third Test, Headingley: England won by three wickets