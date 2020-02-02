UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatia's Rijeka Celebrates Capital Of Culture Kickoff

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 02:10 AM

Croatia's Rijeka celebrates capital of culture kickoff

Rijeka, Croatia, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Croatia's port city of Rijeka on Saturday held festivities to celebrate its inauguration as a European capital of culture for 2020.

Thousands of people, including many tourists, braved the rainy weather to attend the cultural party with dozens of events held throughout the northern Adriatic port, according to an AFP photographer.

Hundreds of performers took part in the festivities, including concerts including at the city's historic fish market building.

Visitors could also learn about Rijeka's eventful recent history from a 200-meter-long (656-foot) timeline running along its main Korzo street.

Croatia's third-largest city is the country's first to be awarded the title of European Capital of Culture which is this year shared with Ireland's Galway.

The central ceremony dubbed 'Opera Industriale' was held Saturday evening at the Rijeka port, a symbol of the city's openness.

The open-air event involved more than 100 performers, combining classical instruments, recitations and choral singing with industrial sounds, lighting effects and audience participation.

"It pays homage to the working class and conveys a message about .

.. the strength of workers in the life of a modern city," organisers said.

The event also "tells the story of Rijeka's 'Port of Diversity'" which is the motto of the year-long event, mayor Vojko Obersnel said earlier.

During the year the city will host hundreds of events, including a special edition of its known international carnival later in February.

Rijeka, with a population of around 120,000 people, was once a thriving industrial port and the centre of Croatia's once prosperous shipbuilding industry, but is now struggling.

Its fall in fortunes is the consequence of both the 1990s Independence war and badly-managed privatisation exercises which led to the collapse of major companies.

With a rich history, having been run by different states over the 20th century -- from the Austro-Hungarian Empire, to two decades of Italian rule and subsequent Nazi occupation, Yugoslavia and finally Croatia -- Rijeka is now banking on cultural attractions and tourism to boost its coffers.

Tourism is a key sector of Croatia's economy.

Last year the country attracted nearly 21 million tourists, five times its own population.

Related Topics

Weather Century Privatisation Rijeka Galway Independence Ireland Croatia February 2020 Market Event From Industry Million

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s humanitarian track record driven by lea ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s humanitarian track record driven by lea ..

2 hours ago

Abbas says Palestinians cutting all ties with Isra ..

2 hours ago

Ex-US President Carter says Trump Mideast plan vio ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Dubai Gold Exchange&#039; registers best mon ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.