Cuba Sees Continued Drop In COVID-19 Cases

Fri 12th November 2021

HAVANA, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) --:The number of COVID-19 infections continued to decline in Cuba, with 403 new cases reported in the past day, for a total of 957,735 cases, the Ministry of Public Health said on Thursday.

In its daily pandemic report, the ministry also registered four more COVID-19 deaths in the same period, bringing the death toll to 8,278.

The largest number of new cases in the past 24 hours was reported in the eastern province of Holguin (92), followed by the central provinces of Sancti Spiritus (67) and Camaguey (65).

