Danish Firm Convicted For Supplying Fuel To Russia In Syria

Odense, Denmark, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A Danish court on Tuesday fined two companies and sentenced one of their directors to four months in jail for delivering jet fuel to the Russian air force in Syria, in violation of an EU embargo.

The district court of Odense found the director, the company Dan-Bunkering and its parent company guilty of selling a total of around 172,000 tonnes of jet fuel to two Russian companies on 33 occasions between 2015 and 2017.

The fuel, worth nearly 90 million Euros, was then delivered to Syria, where it was used to power Russian fighter jets.

The two Danish companies were fined a total of 34 million kroner ($5.2 million, 4.6 million euros).

The chief executive of Bunker Holding, Keld Demant, was given a suspended sentence of four months.

Demant made no comment as he left the court, according to an AFP correspondent at the scene.

