Date Festival Kicks Off In Saudi Arabia's Buraidah

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

RIYADH, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) --:The Buraidah Dates Festival kicked off on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia's central Qassim province.

This festival offers Saudi farmers an opportunity to get to know the latest agricultural technologies and provide a platform to exchange expertise.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Saudi Arabia's date exports reached 321,000 tonnes in 2022, valued at 1.28 billion Saudi Riyals (341 million U.S. Dollars). Meanwhile, the kingdom's annual date output surpassed 1.

6 million tonnes, with more than 300 varieties.

The Qassim region boasts the highest number of palm trees in the country, totaling 11.2 million trees, followed by Madinah with 8.3 million, Riyadh with 7.7 million and the Eastern region with 4.1 million, the Arab news reported.

Saudi Arabia aims to bolster its date sales in both local and international markets, which play a vital role in the kingdom's economy.

The festival, held at the Palm Center in Buraidah city, is scheduled to run until Aug. 25.

