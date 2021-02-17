Death toll in DR Congo boat accident rises to 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Rescue workers have recovered 16 bodies from a crowded vessel that capsized on the Congo River at the weekend, sources in DR Congo's navy and Red Cross said on Wednesday.

The barge, locally known as a "baleiniere" or whaler, overturned on Sunday after leaving the river port of Maluku near Kinshasa, heading for Mbandaka, capital of Equateur province.

A preliminary toll had given nine dead and an unknown number of missing.

"We have saved 125 people. We have recovered 16 bodies," rescue operations chief Papy Kamalubanda, who commands a naval unit in the area, told AFP.

The flat-bottomed vessel came aground at the village of Malebo, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the capital.