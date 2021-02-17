UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In DR Congo Boat Accident Rises To 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Death toll in DR Congo boat accident rises to 16

Kinshasa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Rescue workers have recovered 16 bodies from a crowded vessel that capsized on the Congo River at the weekend, sources in DR Congo's navy and Red Cross said on Wednesday.

The barge, locally known as a "baleiniere" or whaler, overturned on Sunday after leaving the river port of Maluku near Kinshasa, heading for Mbandaka, capital of Equateur province.

A preliminary toll had given nine dead and an unknown number of missing.

"We have saved 125 people. We have recovered 16 bodies," rescue operations chief Papy Kamalubanda, who commands a naval unit in the area, told AFP.

The flat-bottomed vessel came aground at the village of Malebo, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the capital.

Related Topics

Dead Mbandaka Kinshasa Congo Sunday From

Recent Stories

ADEX inks AED22 million deal with Emirati firm Jen ..

46 minutes ago

NIMR launches next-generation AJBAN, HAFEET Mark 2 ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

2 hours ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

2 hours ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

3 hours ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.