Washington, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A US senator was resting in hospital Wednesday after suffering a stroke from which he is expected to recover fully, although it threatens to throw the Democrats' agenda into disarray until his return.

Ben Ray Lujan, 49, underwent brain surgery to relieve swelling late last week and remains hospitalized, according to his office which said he was expected back at work four to six weeks from now "barring any complications." As he recovers, Democrats effectively lose their advantage in the Senate, which is split 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris wielding the tie-breaking vote.

Unlike in the House, senators must vote in person.

Party rank-and-file fear that advancing White House priorities such as a stalled social spending bill and confirming a Supreme Court judge on a party-line vote may now prove complicated.

A brain bleed in 2006 took Democrat Tim Johnson out of Senate action for around nine months when he was 59 years old, while Republican Mark Kirk's stroke in 2012 laid him low for a full year at age 52.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer paid tribute to "one of the most beloved members of this body" and said senators were hopeful the freshman member from New Mexico would be "back to his old self before long."Lujan's chief of staff Carlos Sanchez said in a statement the senator began experiencing dizziness and fatigue on Thursday last week and checked himself into hospital, where the stroke was identified.