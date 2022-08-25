Dengue cases in Laos surpass 20,000

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The number of dengue cases in Laos surpassed 20,000 in the first eight months of 2022, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

A report issued by the Center of Information and education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Thursday said the country reported 224 new cases of dengue fever, bringing the total number of infections to 20,135 with 17 deaths recorded.

The highest number of dengue patients was reported in Lao capital Vientiane at 10,190, with 2,594 cases in Luang Namtha, and 1,261 cases in Attapeu province.

The 17 deaths included five in Vientiane, four in Attapeu, three in Saravan, two in Luang Namtha and Xieng Khuang, and one in Oudomxay province.

People were asked to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to help control the spread of the disease.

If people fall ill, they should suspect that dengue may be the cause of their illness and get a blood test at a hospital, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

According to the World Health Organization, dengue fever is one of the fastest emerging infections, with Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and Singapore also seeing high incidences.

The number of dengue cases in the Western Pacific region has more than doubled over the past 10 years.