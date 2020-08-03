UrduPoint.com
Detained 'drug Smuggler' Cat Escapes Sri Lanka Prison

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 01:40 PM

Detained 'drug smuggler' cat escapes Sri Lanka prison

Colombo, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :A cat detained at Sri Lanka's main prison while allegedly trying to smuggle drugs and cell phone SIM cards has escaped, media reports said Monday.

The feline was detected by jail intelligence officials on Saturday at the high-security Welikada Prison, a police official said.

He said nearly two grams of heroin, two SIM cards and a memory chip were found in a small plastic bag tied around the cat's neck.

But it escaped on Sunday from a prison room where it was kept, the Aruna newspaper said.

There was no immediate comment from prison authorities.

The prison had reported an increase in incidents of people throwing small packets of drugs, cell phones and phone chargers over the walls in recent weeks.

Sri Lanka is battling a major drug problem with some anti-narcotics detectives also implicated in selling confiscated drugs.

Police last week seized an eagle allegedly used by drug traffickers to distribute narcotics in a suburb of Colombo.

