Parliamentarians from Bahawalpur meet CM LAHORE, Feb 20 (APP) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday chaired a meeting of MNAs and MPAs from Bahawalpur Division here.

Talking to the participants, Usman Buzdar said that 35 per cent development budget had been allocated for projects in south Punjab while a ban had also been imposed to utilize south Punjab's funds for other areas or projects, he added.

The PTI government had focused on development of backward areas which were intentionally ignored in the journey of progress during the past tenure. He said link roads would be constructed to connect districts of Bahawalpur division with motorway and directed officials concerned to evolve a plan for the same.

He said that rights of wheat cultivators would be safeguarded in Punjab during the current year. Farmers would be given reward of their produce and wheat procurement process would start earlier as compared to the previous year, he added.

He said that Minchinabad would be made a model city with regard to its development.

Similarly, repair and maintenance of Head Sulemanki Road and Bahawalnagar to Pakpattan Road would soon be started.

Usman Buzdar directed to include the project of provision of necessary medical equipments in hospitals in the next budget.

The chief minister directed to accelerate the pace of potable water project in the Bahawalpur division, adding that sewerage projects should also be started for water drainage soon.

The construction of an overhead bridge from Farid Gate to Circular Road along with underpass and bridge over Railway crossing in Ahmedpur Sharqia would be reviewed, he said.

He said that the project of computerization of revenue record at the rural level would also be launched.

The chief minister directed to take measures to overcome a shortage of officers and other staff in different departments at the district level and approved recruitment against vacant approved posts in the police department.

He also issued directions to take measures for filling the approved vacant posts in schools, colleges and hospitals.

Provincial ministers Samiullah Chaudhry, Shaukat Ali Lalika, MNAs and Chief Whip in National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar, Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Muhammad Farooq-a-Azam Malik,Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Shah Gillani, Syed Mubeen Ahmed, members of provincial assembly including Syed Abbas Ali Shah (Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly), Sahibzada Ghazeen Abbasi, Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani, Aamir Nawaz Khan, Ch. Masood Ahmed, Mian Shafi Muhammad, Fawaz Ahmed, Asif Majeed, Muhammad Shafique, Secretary good governance PTI Punjab Ijaz Minhas, Inspector General Police,and others also attended the meeting.

