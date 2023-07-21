Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie called it a dream come true after her penalty save from record-breaking goalscorer Christine Sinclair earned Nigeria a 0-0 draw against Canada at the Women's World Cup on Friday.

It meant both sides took a point in their opening match in a tight-looking Group B, which also contains Ireland and co-hosts Australia.

Nigeria, which saw Deborah Abiodun pick up the first red card of this Women's World Cup in the dying moments in Melbourne, had Nnadozie to thank for keeping out the Olympic champions.

The 40-year-old Canada skipper Sinclair is hoping to make history by becoming the first player to score at six World Cups.

But having earned the penalty following a VAR check, she missed the chance to reach that milestone early in the second half when Nnadozie saved her poor spot-kick.

"It was a great thing today that we were able to at least get something and it was a dream come true for me personally," said the goalkeeper, who was named player of the match.

The 22-year-old Paris FC stopper said she wanted revenge on Sinclair -- the all-time top scorer in international football -- after conceding against the forward previously.

"When she took the ball, I was like, 'Okay, it's Sinclair again', because the last time we played against them, she scored against me.

"I was very angry, and I told myself, this is the opportunity to make things right."