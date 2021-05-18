UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Aims To Restore Regional Role With Gaza Mediation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 08:10 AM

Egypt aims to restore regional role with Gaza mediation

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Egypt is seeking to restore its regional clout by mediating between Israel and Hamas to douse the week-long massacres in Gaza that has claimed more than 200 lives of Palestinians.

In 2014, Egypt brokered a fragile ceasefire after a devastating weeks-long war between arch-foes Israel and Hamas, which rules the densely populated Palestinian enclave.

In the latest Israeli strikes, which entered its second week Monday have killed over 200 Palestinians and 10 people in Israel, officials on the two sides say. Hundreds more have been wounded.

The escalation has embarrassed Gulf states UAE and Bahrain which normalised diplomatic ties with Israel last year, putting Cairo in the diplomatic driving seat.

"In a region where normalising states are expanding their own relations with Israel, Egypt... has a vested interest utilising its geographic proximity to Gaza to leverage its diplomatic power," said Tareq Baconi, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group.

An Egyptian intelligence delegation reportedly on the ground in Israel and the Palestinian territories has boosted Cairo's hand as a peace-broker.

"The delegation is comprised of intelligence officials and has been there for several days to negotiate a ceasefire," Khaled Okasha, a member of Egypt's Supreme Council for Counter-Terrorism, told AFP.

Okasha, director of the state-affiliated Egyptian Centre for Strategic Studies, said he was optimistic about a breakthrough.

"Egypt has to be involved. There's no way around it -- literally and physically," said Michael Hanna, a senior fellow at the New York-based Century Foundation.

Israel has enforced a land and sea blockade on Gaza since 2007, when Hamas seized control of the impoverished territory, home to about two million Palestinians.

Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt is the enclave's only passage to the outside world not controlled by Israel.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi instructed authorities last week to open the crossing to allow wounded Gazans to be treated in Egyptian hospitals and to deliver aid.

"This is an opportunity to say not just to the US but to other regional parties that Egypt remains important, it's a necessary diplomatic player and that a ceasefire is going to go through Cairo," said Hanna.

He said popular support for the Palestinians on the streets of Cairo has emboldened Egypt's leadership to adopt a "harsher, more outspoken" line against Israel, despite their 1979 peace treaty.

Related Topics

Century World Israel Egypt Gaza UAE Cairo Bahrain Border Million

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms commitment to help Sudan weather cha ..

6 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million

9 hours ago

Tanzania told to resume publishing Covid data

8 hours ago

The show goes on for UK theatres as Covid rules ea ..

8 hours ago

NA offers Fateha for victims of Israeli attacks, A ..

8 hours ago

Govt providing all possible facilities to journali ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.