Erdogan Says Turkey Taking 'risky But Correct' Path On Economy
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:20 AM
Ankara, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Turkey had taken a "risky but correct" path on the economy by lowering interest rates even though the lira has fallen sharply.
"What we are doing is right. We have made and are making a politically risky but correct plan," Erdogan told ruling party lawmakers in a speech to parliament in Ankara.