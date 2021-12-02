Erdogan says Turkey taking 'risky but correct' path on economy

Ankara, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Turkey had taken a "risky but correct" path on the economy by lowering interest rates even though the lira has fallen sharply.

"What we are doing is right. We have made and are making a politically risky but correct plan," Erdogan told ruling party lawmakers in a speech to parliament in Ankara.