Punjab Governor Terms May 9 Dark Chapter In Country’s History
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 08:13 PM
Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has termed May 9, 2023 a dark chapter in the country’s history
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has termed May 9, 2023 a dark chapter in the country’s history.
In a message, issued here on Thursday, he said the tragic and unpatriotic incidents across the country on May 9 last year were a blemish on the conscience of the nations.
“Ransacking national institutions including Jinnah House, burning and desecration of martyrs' memorials is painful for every patriotic Pakistani,” Balighur Rehman said.
The governor said public properties and the forces defending the country were public assets, which were violated on that fateful day.
Balighur Rehman said progress and prosperity of the country and nation’s prestige lie in unity and positive thinking.
Recent Stories
Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 11
PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits
No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM
Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema chairs meeting with EDCF ..
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused
Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP
All possible relief being provided to police personnel
IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr
Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients
Pakistan eyes green energy, technology cooperation with China in CPEC 2nd phase
LG & CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits2 minutes ago
-
No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM2 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused11 minutes ago
-
Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP11 minutes ago
-
All possible relief being provided to police personnel7 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr7 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients21 minutes ago
-
LG & CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" programme22 minutes ago
-
Road infrastructure in Suhbatpur on modern lines top priority: Saleem Khosa7 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Pakistan Army in Barkhan7 minutes ago
-
DG Rangers commends martyrs for sustaining peace6 minutes ago
-
Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Margalla Trails Patrol Unit6 minutes ago