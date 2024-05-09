Open Menu

Punjab Governor Terms May 9 Dark Chapter In Country’s History

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 08:13 PM

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has termed May 9, 2023 a dark chapter in the country’s history

In a message, issued here on Thursday, he said the tragic and unpatriotic incidents across the country on May 9 last year were a blemish on the conscience of the nations.

“Ransacking national institutions including Jinnah House, burning and desecration of martyrs' memorials is painful for every patriotic Pakistani,” Balighur Rehman said.

The governor said public properties and the forces defending the country were public assets, which were violated on that fateful day.

Balighur Rehman said progress and prosperity of the country and nation’s prestige lie in unity and positive thinking.

