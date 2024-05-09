ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Thursday organized ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan and condemn May 9, 2023 vandalism.

Speaking on the occasion Member National Assembly Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry has said that May 9 2023 catastrophic incidents were the conspiracy to disrupt country’s development and inflict harm to its defense as well as its integrity.

He said that attacks on military installations and defiling of martyrs’ memorials were the ugliest acts and the day will be remembered as the darkest day in the history of Pakistan, when a politically instigated mob resorted to destruction across the country, damaging public property and military installations.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that one year has passed but neither the nation has forgotten nor will forget the criminals who committed this heinous offense adding that such tragedy had never been witnessed which was actually meant to weaken and malign the defenders of Pakistan.

He said that the events were the result of conspiracy and those involved their faces will be exposed at all costs and will be held accountable. Adding that the vandalism and arson at the defence installations and disrespect of the martyrs memorials were the heinous crimes which the enemies of Pakistan have never dared to even think of.

He also condemned the malicious social media campaign against state institutions, saying that a mechanism must be evolved to check and counter such disinformation campaigns.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari while condemning the May 9 vandalism said that entire business community is standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan, adding that priority of each and every citizen is Pakistan and its armed forces and that we are well aware of those of May 28 and also well aware of those of May 9.

Assuring the business community’s full support to the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the armed forces of Pakistan who are doing their best to put the economy of the country on track, he demanded that Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry should be inducted in the cabinet because of his services for the business community and the citizens of Islamabad.

In his address Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that the ICCI ceremony has given a message to the world that entire Pakistani nation is united and no one will be allowed to cast a jaundice eye upon it.