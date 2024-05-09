PML-N Ulema Wing Stresses Punishment To May-9 Culprits
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 08:13 PM
PML-N Ulema-Mashaikh Wing Punjab General Secretary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad has said that those responsible for the May-9 tragedy must be punished
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) PML-N Ulema-Mashaikh Wing Punjab General Secretary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad has said that those responsible for the May-9 tragedy must be punished.
Addressing a press conference, along with Coordinator Muhammad Amir Makki, Sahibzada Umar Farooq and others here on Thursday, he said the nation was always standing with armed forces as well as security institutions.
He said that the Ulema-Mashaikh Wing condemned the May 9 tragedy and expressed complete solidarity with the armed forces. He said that Pakistan had been targeted by the anti-state elements for the last many years and they always failed in their nefarious designs.
The ulema said the defence of the country was in strong hands and no one could cast an evil eye on it. “We pay salute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army," he said.
