Essence Of China-U.S. Economic, Trade Relations Mutually Beneficial

Fri 15th January 2021

Essence of China-U.S. economic, trade relations mutually beneficial

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :China-U.S. economic and trade relations are mutually beneficial in nature, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday.

Zhao made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to an economic report released by the U.S.-China business Council.

The report shows that the United States has long benefited from trade with China. Exports to China supported 1.2 million jobs in the United States in 2019, and the trade war has resulted in a peak loss of 245,000 jobs. The report also calls for policymakers to scale back tariffs to benefit the U.

S. economy and create jobs.

Zhao said the content of the report has fully demonstrated that the essence of China-U.S. economic and trade relations is mutually beneficial, and the trade war against China will not solve the United States' own problems, but only harm others and itself.

"We hope the U.S. side will listen carefully to rational voices within the country and work with China to create a favorable atmosphere for the healthy development of bilateral economic and trade cooperation so as to better enhance the common well-being of the people on both sides," Zhao said.

