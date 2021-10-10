Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia's Seifu Tura won the men's title at the 43rd Chicago Marathon on Sunday in an unofficial time of 2hrs 6 mins and 12 secs.

Tura, who didn't qualify for his national squad for the Tokyo Olympics, beat American Galen Rupp by 23 seconds with Kenya's Eric Kiptanui third in 2:06:51.

This was the first Chicago race since 2019 after last year's event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.