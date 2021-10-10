UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia's Seifu Tura Wins Chicago Marathon Men's Title

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

Ethiopia's Seifu Tura wins Chicago Marathon men's title

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Ethiopia's Seifu Tura won the men's title at the 43rd Chicago Marathon on Sunday in an unofficial time of 2hrs 6 mins and 12 secs.

Tura, who didn't qualify for his national squad for the Tokyo Olympics, beat American Galen Rupp by 23 seconds with Kenya's Eric Kiptanui third in 2:06:51.

This was the first Chicago race since 2019 after last year's event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Marathon Tokyo Tura Chicago Kenya Sunday 2019 Olympics Event Race

Recent Stories

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce econom ..

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce economic cooperation

16 minutes ago
 UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al ..

UAE President appoints Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi as Chairman of Federal ..

2 hours ago
 WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin A ..

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade coope ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses increasing trade cooperation with Malta&#039;s Ambas ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Ce ..

Sharjah Airport receives WDU Gold Accreditation Certificate as friendly entity f ..

2 hours ago
 21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.