UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Declares Venezuela Envoy Persona Non Grata

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:00 AM

EU declares Venezuela envoy persona non grata

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The European Union declared Venezuela's ambassador to the bloc "persona non grata" on Thursday in a tit-for-tat move after Caracas expelled its own envoy.

A statement said member states had agreed on the move, proposed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell after Venezuela ordered the European ambassador to leave.

"This is a response to the decision by the Venezuelan government to declare the head of the EU delegation to Venezuela as persona non grata," it said.

"The EU considers this declaration as wholly unwarranted and contrary to the EU's objective of developing relations and building partnerships in third countries." Claudia Salerno, Venezuela's representative to the EU, responded by saying on Twitter that "the independence and sovereignty of our homeland are not negotiable." On Wednesday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza announced the move against EU ambassador Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, and gave her 72 hours to leave the country.

This came two days after EU foreign ministers agreed to sanction 19 Venezuelan officials for "undermining democracy".

The EU expanded its sanctions list after rejecting a December legislative election that saw Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro win control of parliament after an opposition boycott.

Until the disputed vote, the National Assembly was run by an opposition majority with Juan Guaido at the helm as speaker -- the only branch of government not under Maduro's control.

Guaido is considered Venezuela's legitimate head of state by some 50 foreign governments, while Maduro is subject to Western sanctions and labelled a dictator over alleged voter fraud and other abuses.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Parliament Democracy Vote Twitter European Union Salerno Independence Caracas Venezuela December Dictator Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

9 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

9 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

9 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

9 hours ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

9 hours ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.