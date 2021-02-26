EU to keep virus restrictions as variants pose threat

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :EU leaders warned Thursday that tight restrictions on non-essential travel must remain in place as the bloc ramps up vaccine supplies and faces the threat of new coronavirus variants.

"The epidemiological situation remains serious, and the new variants pose additional challenges," the 27 leaders said, in a statement issued after a video summit.

"We must therefore uphold tight restrictions while stepping up efforts to accelerate the provision of vaccines."