Fearful Papua New Guinea Calls For WHO Virus Help

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:20 AM

Fearful Papua New Guinea calls for WHO virus help

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Papua New Guinea has asked for World Health Organization help after a rapidly spreading new coronavirus outbreak sparked preparations for large-scale community transmission in the under-resourced country.

Having mostly dodged the COVID-19 pandemic until now, Papua New Guinea reported Thursday it had detected three new cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 30 -- up from just 11 on Sunday.

With limited coronavirus testing and many positive cases found in health workers, there are fears the virus may have a stronger foothold than those detected cases may indicate.

National pandemic response controller David Manning expressed "serious concerns on the alarming rate of increase of COVID-19 cases in Port Moresby and the likely spread to the other provinces", saying there was a "high likelihood of expanded community transmission".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

