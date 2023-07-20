Open Menu

Flooded US Town Fights To Stop Repair Of Its Leaking Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Flooded US town fights to stop repair of its leaking canal

Fernley, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Fixing a crucial but leaking, century-old canal that severely flooded the city of Fernley might have seemed like a no-brainer.

But when Federal officials stepped in to do just that, residents sued.

In a situation that highlights the complex, competing claims to water in the US West, this high desert city says water seeping from the dilapidated waterway's earthen base is essential for its very survival.

Residents say a new concrete lining -- intended to safeguard the city from future breaches -- would cause wells they have relied upon for decades to dry up.

"It would be like if we went into the emergency room with a broken ankle, and the doctor's fix was to cut off our leg," said lawyer David Rigdon, who represents the city of Fernley.

"The cure is worse than the disease." Nobody disputes that canal repairs are needed.

Its levees breached in 2008 -- not for the first time -- flooding hundreds of homes. The canal's operator was sued for negligence, and settled for around $20 million.

The federal government wants to fix the safety issue urgently and believes lining the canal would reduce wasteful seepage of water that it says does not belong to the city.

But Fernley homeowners and farmers point to the reason the canal exists in the first place.

For some 120 years, it formed part of the very first project under President Theodore Roosevelt's Reclamation Act, intended to irrigate the US West.

The act encouraged Americans to move to formerly arid lands and cultivate lush fields. This particular canal takes water originating in Lake Tahoe, and irrigates vast alfalfa and melon fields.

Fernley itself was established midway along the waterway in 1904, some 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Reno, as farms and ranches sprung up to make use of the canal's irrigation systems.

Leaking water has since created a reliable underground aquifer, allowing Fernley's population to boom, to nearly 25,000.

Related Topics

Water Doctor Cure Theodore David Reno From Government Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

7 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

35 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

8 hours ago
 EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

9 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

10 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

10 hours ago
Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

10 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

10 hours ago
 European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainia ..

European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainian Grain Exports by Land Via EU

10 hours ago
 US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea ..

US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea on Detained Soldier - State D ..

10 hours ago
 Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pog ..

Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pogacar again

10 hours ago
 French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week o ..

French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week of Unrest - Interior Minister

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous