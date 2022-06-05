Football: UEFA Nations League results - collated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :UEFA Nations League results on Saturday: League A, Group 3 In Budapest Hungary 1 (Szoboszlai 66-pen) England 0 In Bologna, Italy Italy 1 (Pellegrini 70) Germany 1 (Kimmich 73) League B, Group 1 Armenia 1 (Spertsyan 74) Republic of Ireland 0 League B, Group 3 Finland 1 (Pukki 45+1-pen) Bosnia and Herzegovina 1 (Prevljak 90+3) Montenegro 2 (Mugosa 66, Marko Vukcevic 87) Romania 0 League C, Group 1 Lithuania 0 Luxembourg 2 (Sinani 44, 78) Turkey 4 (Cengiz Under 37, Halil Dervisoglu 47, Serdar Dursun 82, Merih Demiral 85) Faroe Islands 0