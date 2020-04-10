UrduPoint.com
France Reports 987 More Coronavirus Deaths, Toll Tops 13,000

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :France on Friday reported 987 more COVID-19 deaths registered in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, although the number of patients in intensive care fell for the second day in a row.

The new deaths -- including 554 in hospitals and 433 in nursing homes --- brought the total toll in France to 13,197 since the epidemic began, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters.

A child aged under 10 infected with COVID-19 died, but Salomon said that the causes of the death were "multiple". In better news, Salomon said there were now 62 fewer people in intensive care, continuing a trend first seen on Thursday.

