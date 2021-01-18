UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German FA Investigate Union Defender Huebner Over Racism Allegation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

German FA investigate Union defender Huebner over racism allegation

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The German FA (DFB) have confirmed they are investigating Union Berlin defender Florian Huebner over an allegation of racism made following Friday's Bundesliga match at home to Bayer Leverkusen.

According to the DFB, "there are suspicions", Huebner aimed "a racist insult" at Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri, whose parents are from Afghanistan, after the final whistle of Union's 1-0 win.

Union have rejected any accusation of racism.

However, in a post-match interview Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah said he heard "shitty Afghan" said in the direction of Germany international Amiri.

"As a first step, we will write to all those involved and ask them to make statements, then evaluate," said the DFB in a statement.

"Regardless of the outcome, the DFB does not tolerate any racism or discrimination.

"This is an absolute no-go for us and will be punished accordingly, if proven." According to Leverkusen, Amiri has accepted an apology from Huebner.

"He spoke to me in the dressing room after the game. Emotions on the pitch led to some unpleasant words, for which he is very sorry," Amiri said in a statement.

"That's why the matter is now closed for me."

Related Topics

Afghanistan German Germany Berlin All From

Recent Stories

Mandatory PCR test for workers in private educatio ..

21 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre anno ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi approves screening protocols for vaccina ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Finance launches AED6 bill ..

2 hours ago

Special Olympics UAE and UAE Winter Sports Federat ..

3 hours ago

UAE expands coronavirus vaccine eligibility to inc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.