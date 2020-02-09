Germany halts long-distance rail services in several states due to Storm Ciara

Berlin, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said Sunday it was halting long-distance train services in many parts of northwestern Germany because of disruptions caused by Storm Ciara.

"Since there have already been disruptions caused by the cyclone, we are temporarily halting long-distance travel in large parts of Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bremen with immediate effect," it said on its website.