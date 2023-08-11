Open Menu

Graft Fugitive Returns To China To Surrender

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 04:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Zhou Quan, one of China's most wanted graft fugitives, has returned to China and turned himself in after about eight years of being at large overseas, the country's anti-corruption authorities announced Friday.

Zhou, a former official of an ocean shipping company based in Dalian in northeast China's Liaoning Province, is accused of embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds, according to a statement by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Commission of Supervision. He fled overseas in March 2015 and was listed on an Interpol Red Notice in May 2016.

In a statement issued on Friday, the office responsible for fugitive repatriation and asset recovery, operating under the central anti-corruption coordination group, reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to pursue every corruption fugitive and bring them to justice.

