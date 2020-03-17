UrduPoint.com
Guterres Slams Rebel Attack Against UN Patrol In Central African Republic Injuring One Pakistani Peacekeeper

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) ::United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned an attack by elements of two rebel groups in the Central African Republic (car) against a UN Mission patrol on the Ndele-Birao axis of the strife-torn country that resulted in injuries to one Pakistani peacekeeper.

In a statement, the UN chief wished speedy recovery to the Pakistani soldier, whose name was not released.

The Secretary-General warned that attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime under international law.

Pakistani troops are part of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

A UN Spokesman said at UN Headquarters in New York that peacekeepers in the Central African Republic are continuing patrols in and around the city of Ndele, the area where one Pakistani blue helmet was injured on Sunday.

The patrols are conducted in coordination with the country's gendarmerie, to protect the population and prevent new clashes.

The mineral-rich Central African Republic has faced deadly inter-religious and inter-communal fighting since 2013, when predominantly Muslim Seleka group seized power in the capital, Bangui. Mostly Christian anti-Balaka militias hit back, resulting in the killing of thousands and the displacement of thousands more.

The country saw a period of relative peace in late 2015 and 2016, but violence intensified and spread afterward. In February 2019, the government signed a peace agreement with 14 armed groups, but some armed groups did not sign and since then there have been intermittent serious incidents.

