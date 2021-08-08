UrduPoint.com

Haaland Hits Hat-trick As Holders Dortmund March On In German Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 02:10 AM

Haaland hits hat-trick as holders Dortmund march on in German Cup

Berlin, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Erling Braut Haaland hit a hat-trick as holders Borussia Dortmund eased past minnows Wehen Wiesbaden with a 3-0 win in the first round of the German Cup on Saturday.

Since joining in January 2020, the Norway goal-machine has scored 60 times in the same number of Dortmund games, including seven goals in six German Cup matches.

A week before the new Bundesliga season kicks off, Dortmund breezed into the next round of the cup.

They were missing defender Thomas Meunier and forward Julian Brandt, both quarantined after positive test for Covid-19, but the visitors were too strong for Wiesbaden.

Haaland, 21, scored twice when Dortmund won last season's German Cup final and again showed clinical finishing at Wiesbaden, who play in Germany's third league tier.

He picked up where he left off in May's final, putting the visitors ahead on 27 minutes when he darted onto a Marco Reus through pass and fired home.

Just four minutes later, he converted a penalty won after being fouled by the home goalkeeper.

It was 2-0 at the break, but Haaland wrapped up his treble when he slotted home Giovanni Reyna's pass on 51 minutes to maintain his phenomenal scoring rate.

Earlier, Jesse Marsch made a succesful start in his maiden competitive game as head coach of last season's runners-up RB Leipzig with a 4-0 away romp at second division Sandhausen.

The American has replaced new Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann at Leipzig, who finished runners up in the Bundesliga and German Cup last season.

Leipzig centre-back Willi Orban headed in an Angelino corner to put the visitor's ahead before Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara fired in their second goal just before half-time.

French forward Christopher Nkunku combined with Silva for their third after the break.

Travelling fans sang "still time for one more" and substitute Dominik Szoboszlai, who joined for 20 million Euros ($23 million) last January, obliged by scoring on his Leipzig debut after six months out with injury.

Fourth-tier Babelsberg knocked out Greuther Fuerth, newly promoted to the Bundesliga, winning the penalty shoot-out 5-4 as it finished 2-2 after extra time.

There were few problems elsewhere for top-flight clubs.

Bayer Leverkusen won 3-0 at fourth-tier Lokomotive Leipzig as Germany midfielder Kerem Demirbay scored twice.

Stuttgart demolished fourth division outfit Dynamo Berlin 6-0 in the capital, while three late goals saw Arminia Bielefeld win 6-3 at regional minnows Bayreuth.

Augsburg bounced back from conceding an early goal in their 4-2 hammering at fifth tier Greifswalder FC Bayern Munich's first-round tie on Friday has been postponed until August 25 after fifth-tier opponents Bremer were quarantined due to cases of the coronavirus.

ryj/iwdBORUSSIA DORTMUND

Related Topics

German Norway Germany Bielefeld Dortmund Wiesbaden Leipzig Berlin Mali Same Cuban Peso January May August 2020 From Bayern Coach Borussia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

2 hours ago
 India set 209 to win first Test against England

India set 209 to win first Test against England

2 hours ago
 Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV ..

Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV into HD news

3 hours ago
 US Evacuated Less Than 1% of Afghan Aides Eligible ..

US Evacuated Less Than 1% of Afghan Aides Eligible for Resettlement - Reports

3 hours ago
 Huge California wildfire grows, but weather helps ..

Huge California wildfire grows, but weather helps firefighters

3 hours ago
 Sparkling Ingebrigtsen makes Olympic 1500m history ..

Sparkling Ingebrigtsen makes Olympic 1500m history for Norway

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.