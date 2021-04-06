UrduPoint.com
Haaland Spearheads Dortmund Threat To Man City

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Haaland spearheads Dortmund threat to Man City

Manchester, United Kingdom, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Erling Braut Haaland is looking to add to his sensational Champions League record as Borussia Dortmund aim to upset Manchester City's next step towards a potential quadruple of trophies in their quarter-final, first leg on Tuesday.

Haaland has taken less time than any other player to reach 20 Champions League goals, in just 14 appearances, sparking speculation he could be Sergio Aguero's successor at City next season.

Dortmund will need the 20-year-old Norwegian in top form to halt City's stunning run of 26 wins in their last 27 games in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola once again rotated his squad with five changes from the side that beat Leicester 2-0 on Saturday to move ever closer to the Premier League title.

Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden return after being rested at the weekend, but Raheem Sterling is left on the bench.

Starting line-ups for the Champions League quarter-final, first leg between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday (19:00 GMT kick-off): Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson; Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne (capt); Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP) Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3) Marwin Hitz; Mateu Morey, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Mahmoud Dahoud, Emre Can, Jude Bellingham; Marco Reus (capt), Erling Braut Haaland, Ansgar KnauffCoach: Edin Terzic (GER)Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (ROU)

