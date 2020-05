(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks were slightly lower at the break Wednesday as worries about another violent protest in the city overshadowed a broadly upbeat outlook for a global recovery as governments ease their lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.39 percent, or 90.33 points, to 23,294.33.