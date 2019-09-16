Hong Kong stocks open in negative territory

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Monday following last week's healthy gains, while traders were also spooked by more protest violence in the city at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.69 percent, or 189.85 points, to 27,162.84.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.35 percent, or 10.68 points, to 3,041.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.35 percent, or 5.89 points, to 1,687.12.

